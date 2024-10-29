LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s central bank is prepared to use “whatever tools at our disposal” to manage inflation, its central bank chief Olayemi Cardoso said on Tuesday.
Inflation in Africa’s most populous country rose in September for the first time in three months, reaching 32.70% in annual terms, spurred by food and energy costs.
Cardoso told the FT Africa Summit in London that while he expected headline inflation to moderate in the coming months, food inflation was “proving stickier”.
He said the country “cannot tire” with its reform efforts.
(Reporting by Libby George in London; Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Alexander Winning)