ABUJA, Oct 28 (Reuters) – The central bank of Nigeria has signed an agreement with the International Finance Corp to expand local currency financing for Nigerian businesses and cut foreign exchange risks, the agencies said in a statement on Monday.
The IFC, a World Bank Group member, aims to “significantly scale up” its financing in Nigeria, targeting over $1 billion in the coming years, the statement said.
The partnership will enable IFC to manage currency risks and increase its investments in Nigeria’s naira currency across agriculture, housing, infrastructure, energy, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the creative industry.
“Many of these sectors require local currency financing, and IFC’s partnership with the (central bank) is a key tool in expanding access,” the statement said.
