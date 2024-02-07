Share
Nigerian investors focus on ₦1trn T-bills auction
Investors have their attention fixed on today’s one trillion-naira T-bills auction which beats records dating back to 2001. Meanwhile, the Republic of Benin’s first dollar bond offer was oversubscribed by over six times marking a pickup in sovereign debt offerings from the continent this year. Ladi Belo, Head of Fixed Income, Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 07 Feb 2024 11:49:13 GMT
