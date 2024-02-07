Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Nigerian investors focus on ₦1trn T-bills auction

Investors have their attention fixed on today’s one trillion-naira T-bills auction which beats records dating back to 2001. Meanwhile, the Republic of Benin’s first dollar bond offer was oversubscribed by over six times marking a pickup in sovereign debt offerings from the continent this year. Ladi Belo, Head of Fixed Income, Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 07 Feb 2024 11:49:13 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top