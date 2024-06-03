This strike is the fourth embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), two of the country’s biggest unions, since President Bola Tinubu took office last year.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said union members drove away operators at the country’s power control rooms and shut down at least six substations, which eventually shut the national grid at 02:19 am (0119 GMT).