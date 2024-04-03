Markets
Nigeria’s DMO eyes ₦1.35trn borrowing in Q2’24

The Debt Management Office plans to raise 1.35 trillion naira from the bond market in the second quarter of this year from the newly issued 2029 bond, the 2031 and the February 2034 bonds. Meanwhile, traders at Access Bank say they expect the bullish momentum in the treasury bills market to continue today on sustained liquidity. Bosun Obembe, Team Lead at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Wed, 03 Apr 2024 12:10:01 GMT

