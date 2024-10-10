At NNPC fuel stations in Lagos the price of gasoline rose to 998 naira per litre ($0.6257) from 858 naira, while in Abuja the price increased to 1,030 naira per litre from 950 naira. Long queues formed as customers came to terms with higher prices.

NNPC, the country’s sole importer of refined products, can now recover its costs in full, having bought gasoline from the Dangote Oil Refinery at 898 naira per litre.