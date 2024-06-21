Share
Nigeria’s public debt hits ₦121.7trn in Q1’24
Data by Nigeria’s Debt Management Office shows that total Public Debt stood at 121.67 trillion naira at the end of the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, investors have set their sights on Monday’s bond auction as traders at Access Bank say they expect minimal activities in today’s trading. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Fri, 21 Jun 2024 12:23:15 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.