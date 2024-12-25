“I think, without any doubt, Honda is going to be in the driver’s seat, which is very sad to see after having led Nissan for 19 years [and] brought Nissan to the forefront of the industry, to see that they’re going to be the victim of a carnage, because there is total duplication between Nissan and Honda,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe.”

Ghosn, who once led three automakers as part of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance, has been residing in Lebanon after being arrested in Japan in November 2018 and fleeing trial on charges of financial crimes. He denies misconduct.