Norrenberger: Macro conditions, bank recapitalisation fuel market uncertainty

Analysts at Norrenberger expect the Nigerian equities market remain uncertain given the current challenging macroeconomic conditions and the ongoing bank recapitalisation efforts. Meanwhile, the securities firm expects the inflation rate to slightly go up in June and FX stabilisation within the ranges of 1,200 to 1,500 naira to the U.S. dollar. Ekene Oyeka, Securities Trader at Norrenberger joins CNBC Africa for the highlights of market movements this month and the outlook for June.
Fri, 31 May 2024 14:18:07 GMT

