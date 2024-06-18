Share
Nvidia’s Road To $3 Trillion: Can AMD Or Intel Ever Catch Up?
Nvidia's rise to becoming a $3 trillion happened in record time. The chip company makes the high-end computer chips that power AI tools like ChatGPT and the cutting edge data centers that more and more companies need access to. But rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up? Can they take market share from Nvidia, or has the current leader in AI chips gotten too far in the lead? CNBC's Kif Leswing breaks it all down. Reporting by: Kif Leswing Graphics by: Jason Reginato Camera: Lisa Setyon Associate Producer: Micah Washington Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Getty, Nvidia
Tue, 18 Jun 2024 16:17:05 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.