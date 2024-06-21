Share
Nyanza: Gateway to Rwanda’s storied past
This episode of Doing Business in Rwanda brings focus onto a magnetic tourism destination; the King's Palace in Nyanza. Offering a glimpse into Rwanda's rich history, once the heart of the nation and a site of legendary battles, Nyanza now connects visitors to the past.
Fri, 21 Jun 2024 16:20:42 GMT
