Algerian Imane Khelif, who won her round of 16 welterweight bout over Italian Angela Carini in 46 seconds, and Taiwan’s double world champion Lin Yu-ting, who is fighting on Friday, have been cleared to compete in the Olympics.

Khelif’s lightning-quick win over the Italian, who decided to pull out after a barrage of punches by the Algerian, piled more pressure on the IOC for allowing them to box in Paris.