One person died aboard a Singapore Airlines flight which encountered severe turbulence and diverted to Bangkok, the airline said Tuesday.
The flight had left London for Singapore. The aircraft was rerouted to land at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, according to Flightradar24 data.
“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board,” the company said on the Facebook.
“Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024,” it added.
This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.