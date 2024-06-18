Share
Opening Ceremony of Afreximbank’s 2024 Annual Meetings
The 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings brought together key public and private sector figures to thrash out strategies to advance trade and investment between the Caribbean, Africa and the wider diaspora. This platform aims to explore key projects in the both regions. The opening ceremony invited African and Caribbean heads of state to address how best to build and maintain alliances for shared prosperity.
Tue, 18 Jun 2024 11:06:54 GMT
