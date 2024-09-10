The Springs precinct’s location is highly strategic. It has great road and rail connections, is close to OR Tambo International Airport, and is also close proximity to a gas pipeline, all of which make it easier to manufacture and export products from the zone.

Introducing Isondo Precious Metals

One standout company in this space of fuel cells production is Isondo Precious Metals (IPM). The company has set up a state-of-the-art facility in the SEZ to produce key components like PGM catalysts and Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) used in electrolysers and fuel cells. This project is a major step in positioning South Africa as a leader in the global green hydrogen value chain. It also has significant economic benefits, including creating up to 300 skilled jobs. The facility is set to be fully operational by late 2024 and is supported by government incentives, such as the Strategic Infrastructure Projects (SIP) program. Fuel cells, in particular, will play a critical role in South Africa’s transition to cleaner energy sources.