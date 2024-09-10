The OR Tambo SEZ, particularly its Springs Precinct located some 30kms away from OR Tambo International Airport is playing a key role in advancing South Africa’s hydrogen and fuel cell economy. The SEZ is well-positioned near the Impala Platinum Refinery, making it ideal for accessing and processing Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), which are essential for producing fuel cells—one of the most important components in the green hydrogen industry. This focus on PGMs aligns with South Africa’s position as a global leader in PGM production and the Hydrogen Society Roadmap of South Africa.
The Springs precinct’s location is highly strategic. It has great road and rail connections, is close to OR Tambo International Airport, and is also close proximity to a gas pipeline, all of which make it easier to manufacture and export products from the zone.
Introducing Isondo Precious Metals
One standout company in this space of fuel cells production is Isondo Precious Metals (IPM). The company has set up a state-of-the-art facility in the SEZ to produce key components like PGM catalysts and Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) used in electrolysers and fuel cells. This project is a major step in positioning South Africa as a leader in the global green hydrogen value chain. It also has significant economic benefits, including creating up to 300 skilled jobs. The facility is set to be fully operational by late 2024 and is supported by government incentives, such as the Strategic Infrastructure Projects (SIP) program. Fuel cells, in particular, will play a critical role in South Africa’s transition to cleaner energy sources.
Why SEZs Support the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Market
The green hydrogen and fuel cell industry, driven by the growing demand for cleaner energy solutions, is still in its early stages of development. One key challenge the sector faces is the high price of hydrogen, which, while currently elevated, is expected to decline as demand increases over time. Additionally, complexities surrounding the transportation of hydrogen, particularly for export, pose significant logistical hurdles. This is where Special Economic Zones (SEZs) play a critical role by helping reduce production costs—whether for hydrogen or components like fuel cells. SEZs offer infrastructure, incentives, and localized ecosystems that lower operational expenses, further enhancing the localization of the value chain and simplifying distribution through increased local demand for hydrogen.
Special Economic Zones (SEZs), like OR Tambo SEZ, support the fuel cell and hydrogen market by providing critical advantages, such as access incentives and natural/raw resources. The fuel cell market, which requires advanced manufacturing and high-value, low-mass goods like platinum, benefits from SEZs’ infrastructure that simplifies exporting through air and sea freight, as well as their access to key raw materials like PGMs.
SEZs incentivize investment by offering VAT exemptions, duty-free imports, and tax credits, helping mitigate the high costs of production. With global demand for hydrogen solutions increasing, SEZs streamline the localization of hydrogen technologies, making South Africa a strategic hub for exporting fuel cell components.
IPM’s facility exemplifies how SEZ incentives can boost the hydrogen economy, fostering local manufacturing of green hydrogen components while reducing reliance on imports. Furthermore, IPM’s contributions are critical in offsetting declines in traditional autocatalyst production, ensuring the longevity of South Africa’s PGM mining and manufacturing sectors.
SEZs are also integral in enabling green hydrogen exports, ensuring that South Africa benefits fully from the global transition to clean energy while creating jobs, upskilling the workforce, and driving economic growth.
However, while SEZs provide a strong foundation, there is still a need to introduce additional incentives to advance market adoption of fuel cell and hydrogen products—such as hydrogen-powered vehicles—within South Africa. These incentives would drive local demand, further strengthening the hydrogen economy and ensuring the long-term success of the industry on both local and global scales.
In conclusion, as the global demand for clean energy rises, SEZs will play a pivotal role in ensuring South Africa’s continued leadership and success in the green hydrogen industry. The OR Tambo SEZ offers promising opportunities for investors looking to enter or expand in this rapidly growing sector, ensuring South Africa’s continued success in the global transition to clean energy.
For more information on the at OR Tambo SEZ, visit: www.ortambosez.co.za