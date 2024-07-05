Cryptocurrencies plunged on Friday as investors focused on the payout of nearly $9 billion to users of collapsed bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox.
As of 9:20 a.m. London, time, bitcoin’s price slumped more than 6% in 24 hours to hit $54,237.18, its lowest level since late February, according to data from CoinGecko.
Rival token ether sank around 10% to $2,869.36.
Altogether, the entire cryptocurrency market has shed more than $170 billion in combined market capitalization in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.
This is a developing story…