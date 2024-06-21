Share
Parthian: Mixed sentiments to persist in Nigeria equities
Analysts at Parthian Securities say they expect investors' sentiments to remain mixed as buy interest in some bank stocks positively tilts the overall direction of the equities market. Chinazom Izuora, a Senior Associate, Investment Brokerage at Parthian Securities, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Fri, 21 Jun 2024 14:18:03 GMT
