Pro video gaming: How eSports is taking off with big dollars behind it

The first Esports World Cup took place in Saudi Arabia in 2024 as the industry looks to take professional gaming mainstream. With eSports becoming more professional and prize pools increasing, there is hope from insiders that the world of video games will be more widely accepted as a sport. Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup, joins CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal to discuss the industry's future. 00:00 - Welcome 01:49 - Introducing Ralf Reichert 06:16 - Stat of the Week 07:13 - A brief history of eSports 12:41 - How do you get into eSports? 15:41 - The professionalization of eSports 19:34 - How covid affected the games industry 21:07 - How eSports will grow 23:52 - How does the eSports industry make money? 27:56 - The reaction to having the eSports World Cup in Saudi Arabia 34:38 - What does the future of eSports look like? 36:50 - Stat of the Week reveal

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 10:30:06 GMT