The companies, whose main asset is Prosus’s 26% stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent 0700.HK, said Bloisi – currently the CEO of Latin American food delivery business iFood – would assume the role at both companies on July 1.

“He (Bloisi) has a combination of vision, deep operational experience and strong discipline. It is this skill set which the board believes make him the right person to now lead us,” Prosus and Naspers Chair Koos Bekker said in a statement.