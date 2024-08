Share

Putin’s Trader: How Russian hackers stole millions from U.S. investors

The Feds finally caught the elusive Russian behind the insider trading ring that hacked Wall Street, and then set him free in a prisoner swap. Here’s an exclusive look inside the scam that leveraged shares of Tesla, Roku and others to make him rich. Watch “Putin’s Trader” for the full story: https://youtu.be/J4kWugbH4qo

Sat, 03 Aug 2024 16:00:32 GMT