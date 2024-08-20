DOHA, Aug 20 (Reuters) – Qatar Airways announced on Tuesday it was acquiring a 25% stake in Africa’s Airlink, expanding the state-owned Gulf carrier’s portfolio of minority holdings in other airlines.
The investment would allow Airlink to expand to new markets in Africa, potentially in East and West Africa, the Airlink’s Chief Executive Rodger Foster said at a news conference in Doha.
Airlink is a privately-owned, regional airline operating in southern Africa, according to its website.
Qatar Airways also owns minority stakes in British Airways owner International Airlines Group, Latam Airlines, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways, and China Southern Airlines.
(Reporting by Andrew Mills; writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Mark Heinrich and Sharon Singleton)