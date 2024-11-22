Share

Quantum computers pose great risks but their potential could change the world

Quantum computers have been touted for their potential to revolutionize the world — and British company Oxford Ionics claims to be building the most powerful quantum computers out there. The company’s CEO and co-founder Dr Chris Ballance joined CNBC’s Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal at Web Summit, one of Europe's biggest tech events. In this episode, we explore what exactly quantum computing is, how it could transform certain industries, and the threat it poses to cyber security and our personal data. 00:00 - Welcome 01:01 - Introduction 01:34 - What quantum computing can do 02:55 - Stat of the week 03:16 - What is quantum computing? 05:26 - What quantum computing is working towards 07:56 - What are qubits? 09:34 - Why people should care about quantum computing 10:54 - What does Oxford Ionics do? 12:44 - How close are we to quantum computers? 14:45 - What makes quantum semiconductors different? 17:13 - What impact could quantum computing have? 19:26 - How would quantum computing distribution work? 22:36 - The intersection of AI and quantum computing 26:47 - Quantum computing's impact on cybersecurity 30:20 - The geopolitics of quantum computing 31:21 - Stat of the week reveal

