Rewane: 50bps MPR hike bold, audacious

Analysts say the 50 basis point monetary policy rate hike by the Central Bank of Nigeria at the September meeting is a bold and audacious move which will help stabilize the naira. During CNBC Africa’s special MPC broadcast, they also note cost of borrowing and defaults will be higher while highlighting a lot more is required to achieve price stability.

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 07:17:46 GMT