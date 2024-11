Share

Road to Davos: Positioning Africa for 2025 and Beyond: From Davos to G20

The 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum convenes in Davos under the theme: Collaboration for the Intelligent Age. Join CNBC Africa as we explore the alliances and strategies that will be required to ensure Africa is a participant in the exponential innovation the world is witnessing in the age of AI. Road to Davos panel discussion.

Thu, 28 Nov 2024 14:29:33 GMT