Share
Roaring Kitty’s slim chance to become a billionaire
Meme stock celebrity Keith Gill, aka ‘Roaring Kitty,’ has been dominating headlines since his online reappearance in May 2024 after a three-year hiatus. Watch the video to see how his return has reignited the meme stock craze and whether his GameStop bet could make him a billionaire: https://youtu.be/hYqWBcGG2QM
Fri, 28 Jun 2024 16:00:33 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.