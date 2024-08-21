The headquarters of the National Bank of Rwanda, Rwanda’s central bank, in the Nyarugenge district of Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The World Bank cut Rwanda’s GDP growth estimate to 5.8% from 6.2%, as it expected flooding during April and May to result in slowed economic expansion. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KIGALI, Aug 21 (Reuters) – Rwanda’s central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% on Wednesday, saying inflation was projected to remain within its target band at around 5% on average.

The rate cut was the second in a row after the National Bank of Rwanda lowered it from 7.5% in May.

Annual inflation peaked at 21.7% in November 2022 and has remained under 6% since the start of this year. It dipped to 4.9% in July, well within policymakers’ 2%-8% target range.

Among inflation risks, Governor John Rwangombwa cited heightened geopolitical tensions affecting commodity prices and adverse weather conditions impacting food prices.

