KIGALI, Aug 21 (Reuters) – Rwanda’s central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% on Wednesday, saying inflation was projected to remain within its target band at around 5% on average.
The rate cut was the second in a row after the National Bank of Rwanda lowered it from 7.5% in May.
Annual inflation peaked at 21.7% in November 2022 and has remained under 6% since the start of this year. It dipped to 4.9% in July, well within policymakers’ 2%-8% target range.
Among inflation risks, Governor John Rwangombwa cited heightened geopolitical tensions affecting commodity prices and adverse weather conditions impacting food prices.
(Reporting by Philbert Girinema; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Winning)