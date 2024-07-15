Polling centres were due to open at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) for the more than 9 million eligible voters to cast their ballots for the president and lawmakers. Provisional results are expected by July 20.

On the streets, most voters said they would vote for Kagame who they praise for shepherding the country of 14 million from the ravages of the 1994 genocide by prioritising development and putting in place effective social services.