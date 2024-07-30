Parks Tau was in Washington last week to lobby for renewal of the U.S. African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and South Africa’s continued participation in the programme, which provides duty-free access to the U.S.

South Africa has come under fire by some U.S. lawmakers for its relationship with Russia and its criticism of Israel in the Gaza conflict. It could lose eligibility for AGOA if it were determined to be undermining U.S. foreign policy interests.