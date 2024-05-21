Africa’s most industrialised country became the poster child for the global energy transition when developed economies including Britain, the European Union and the United States together pledged $8.5 billion at U.N. climate talks in 2021 to help South Africa cut emissions and move away from coal.

But keeping the lights in a struggling economy while shutting down some old coal-fired plants supplying most of South Africa’s electricity needs has proven a tough task, forcing Eskom to delay commitments to shutter at least three power stations before 2030.