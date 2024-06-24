The technology investor said its core headline earnings per share, a key indicator of operating performance in South Africa, from continuing operations rose to 1,148 U.S. cents for the year ended March 31, from a restated 546 cents a year ago.

Naspers, with global investments housed in Amsterdam-listed Prosus, said its consolidated e-commerce business has achieved profitability in the second half of the year, ahead of its expectation for first half of 2025.