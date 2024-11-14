Mobile internet penetration in sub-Saharan Africa was just 27% at the end of 2023, with millions struggling to access services because smartphones are too expensive or network coverage unavailable, according to the GSMA industry body.

The South African unit of Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain’s Vodafone, recently launched a cloud-based smart feature phone, which is manufactured by South African mobile phone firm Mobicel. Vodacom is a reseller.