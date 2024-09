Share

SARB announces 25bps rate cut (full-speech)

The South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 8 per cent, the first cut in four years. The Central Bank said it saw inflation staying below the midpoint of its target range as far out as 2026. The country’s headline inflation came in at 4.4 per cent year-on-year in August, just below the 4.5 per cent midpoint target range.

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 15:28:38 GMT