Headline earnings, which strip out one-off items and are the main profit measure used by South African companies, were 11.5 billion rand ($648.47 million) in the year to June 30, compared with 33.8 billion rand a year earlier.

Sasol, which produces liquid fuels and chemicals from coal, said its income was hit as depressed chemicals prices exerted pressure on margins. Turnover fell 5% to 275.1 billion rand.