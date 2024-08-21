The suit, filed Monday in Washington, D.C., federal court, comes as Shein itself fends off similar allegations from a wide variety of brands and independent artists, including Levi Strauss and H&M.

In its complaint, Shein alleges that Temu, owned by PDD Holdings, is “masquerading” as a legitimate online marketplace because it encourages its sellers to steal other brands’ designs and then prevents them from removing products from the platform, even after they have admitted to infringement.