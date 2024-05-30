Share
#Shorts The importance of this years elections in South Africa
Some 30 years on from the peaceful transition from apartheid rule to democracy, South Africa could once again be on the cusp of change. Since coming to power in South Africa’s first democratic election in 1994, the African National Congress has focused on making inclusivity a core pillar of the country’s economy. But its efforts to raise the living standards of the disadvantaged have not always been successful, and in Wednesday’s election, the dominance of the party is expected to wane. CNBC’s @arabileg explains why.
Thu, 30 May 2024 09:13:37 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.