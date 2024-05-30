Markets
#Shorts The importance of this years elections in South Africa

Some 30 years on from the peaceful transition from apartheid rule to democracy, South Africa could once again be on the cusp of change. Since coming to power in South Africa’s first democratic election in 1994, the African National Congress has focused on making inclusivity a core pillar of the country’s economy. But its efforts to raise the living standards of the disadvantaged have not always been successful, and in Wednesday’s election, the dominance of the party is expected to wane. CNBC’s @arabileg explains why.
Thu, 30 May 2024 09:13:37 GMT

