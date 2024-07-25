BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA JUNE 15: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT) President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Mandisa Maya opens up during an interview at her offices on June 15, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Maya is the first female to occupy the post of President of the SCA in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Simphiwe Nkwali)

JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday named Mandisa Maya as the first female chief justice, effective on Sept. 1, following consultations with the Judicial Service Commission.

This is a significant milestone for the country, the presidency said in a statement.

Maya, the current deputy chief justice, will replace Raymond Zondo, whose term ends on Aug. 31.

