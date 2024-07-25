JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday named Mandisa Maya as the first female chief justice, effective on Sept. 1, following consultations with the Judicial Service Commission.
This is a significant milestone for the country, the presidency said in a statement.
Maya, the current deputy chief justice, will replace Raymond Zondo, whose term ends on Aug. 31.
This is a developing story…
