Since May’s election brought a coalition government to power, there has been a policy shift favouring renewables, after years of bureaucratic delays and contradictory messages about South Africa’s willingness to give up coal, which provides 80% of its power.

But as private providers – including Mainstream Renewable (owned by Aker Horizons AKH.OL), EDF Renewables EDF.PA and Acciona SA ANE.MC – prepare to transform the sector, many face another problem: how to get power from sunny and windy outposts to energy-hungry urban centres.