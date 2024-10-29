The Competition Tribunal, which makes the final ruling on deals, said in a statement that its reasons for the decision will be issued in due course.

Vodacom announced in 2021 that it would pay 6 billion rand ($339 million) in cash and in certain fibre assets valued at 4.2 billion rand for a 30% stake in a newly formed company called Maziv, the parent company of Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel.