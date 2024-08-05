The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.3 in July from 49.2 in June, but remained below the 50 level which marks growth for the second month in a row.

South Africa’s private sector saw “new orders continuing to decline and supplier performance worsening as global transport issues and domestic port congestion hindered vendors,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.