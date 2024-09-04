The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.5 in August from 49.3 in July, the first time it has been above the 50 point mark – which separates growth from contraction – in three months.

“South African businesses saw demand growth emerge in August, as customers increased their spending on the back of falling CPI inflation figures and a general optimism that economic conditions are stabilising,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.