Kganyago is a strong advocate for a lower target than the bank’s current 3% to 6% range and told Reuters in April that teams from the central bank and National Treasury were in talks about the issue.

Speaking in a lecture at the University of Stellenbosch, Kganyago said reducing the target could help achieve lower inflation and interest rates, drawing on the experience of the bank stressing that it prefers to see inflation close to 4.5%, the midpoint of its target band, since 2017.