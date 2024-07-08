Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who now runs the newly-created Energy and Electricity Ministry, was addressing journalists as Africa’s most industrial nation celebrated more than 100 days with no power cuts – a record over years of crippling blackouts.

“I am going to be ultra-aggressive on the … renewable energy. You are going to see an exponential share,” he told a news conference in the capital Pretoria, adding that he wanted to signal to investors “our intention to go that route”.