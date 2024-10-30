CAPE TOWN, Oct 30 (Reuters) – South Africa’s National Treasury on Wednesday projected wider budget deficits and higher debt over the next three years as a result of lower revenue collection, even as it anticipated better growth prospects due to improved electricity supply.
In the first budget review since the African National Congress lost its ruling majority and formed a coalition government, the Treasury said it saw the consolidated deficit at 5.0% of GDP in the fiscal year that ends in March 2025, wider than the 4.5% deficit forecast in February.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted that the Treasury would announce a narrower 2024/25 deficit forecast of 4.4%.
For next fiscal year, the Treasury now sees a budget deficit of 4.3% of GDP, wider than a previous forecast of 3.7%.
“South Africa’s fiscal position has deteriorated over time,” the Treasury said. “Fiscal consolidation measures have limited, but not prevented, the widening of budget deficits and debt.”
Treasury said compared with the main February budget, the gross tax revenue estimate for the 2024/25 fiscal year was revised down by 22.3 billion rand due to a decline in fuel levy and import value-added tax collections. Revenue collection is also expected to fall short of previous estimates in the following two years.
“In the absence of faster growth and in the face of external risks, tax revenue will remain under pressure, forcing us to make difficult decisions on where to spend,” Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said.
South Africa’s gross debt is now seen stabilising at 75.5% of GDP in 2025/26, compared with 75.3% of GDP in the same year seen in February.
The economy is expected to expand 1.1% this year, down from a February estimate of 1.3%. Growth is expected to come in at 1.7% in 2025, slightly higher than a previous forecast of 1.6%.
(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi and Wendell Roelf in Cape Town, and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Tannur Anders in Pretoria;Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Johannesburg;Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo;Editing by Alexander Winning)