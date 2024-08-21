JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation fell to 4.6% year on year in July from 5.1% in June, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday, dropping to within touching distance of the central bank’s objective.
The central bank likes to see inflation around 4.5%, the midpoint of its 3% to 6% target range, but it has been above that level since mid-2021.
Economists polled by Reuters predict the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will cut its main interest rate at its next policy meeting in September.
The SARB hiked its main policy rate by 475 basis points from late 2021 until May of last year, but has left it unchanged at 8.25% at every meeting since.
In month-on-month terms, inflation was at 0.4% in July compared to 0.1% a month before, Statistics South Africa said.
