Headline consumer inflation dropped to 5.2% year on year in April from 5.3% in March, Statistics South Africa data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted inflation would come in at 5.3%.

The South African Reserve Bank has been trying to steer inflation to the midpoint of its target range of 3% to 6%, keeping its main interest rate at 8.25% ZAREPO=ECI since May 2023.