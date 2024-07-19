In his first policy speech to a new parliament since the African National Congress (ANC) lost its ruling majority in May – forcing it to team up with its rivals – Ramaphosa also pledged to get on top of the nation’s debt burden.

“We have a clear intention to turn our country into a construction site, as roads, bridges, houses, schools, hospitals and clinics are built … and as new power lines are installed,” the president said at the official opening of a new five-year term of parliament.