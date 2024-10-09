State-owned power utility Eskom’s plan to raise next year’s electricity tariff by 36%, the latest above-inflation rise, has prompted outrage and made imported or locally refined cooking gas look comparatively cheap.

Last month LPG operator Petredec announced plans to set up South Africa’s first rail-supplied LPG project. Gas consumption rose to half a billion metric tons this year from 425,000 last year, Argus global statistical review figures show.