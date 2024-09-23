JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 (Reuters) – The head of South Africa’s flagship Black economic empowerment programme plans to introduce additional incentives and potential fines to improve corporate participation and curb exploitation of the system meant to tackle the country’s gross inequality, he said.

The African National Congress, which had ruled unchallenged for 30 years until it lost its parliamentary majority in May elections, is under intense pressure to improve the lives of Black people left disadvantaged by decades of white minority rule.