Rough sea swells have battered the Panama-flagged general cargo vessel since it drifted onto a sand bank three weeks ago close to Doring Bay, some 300 km (186 miles) north of Cape Town, after the ship’s crew abandoned the vessel when it started taking on water.

“Salvage operations are continuing and more equipment is being mobilized to contain the oil spill,” said Tebogo Ramatjie, spokesperson for the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA).