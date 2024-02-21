Africa’s most industrialised economy has barely grown in more than a decade, with GDP growth averaging 0.8% since 2012. Weak revenue collection has seen debt levels rise, with debt-servicing costs consuming a greater share of the national budget.

The bleak economic backdrop is looming large over a general election due on May 29 that could see the governing African National Congress (ANC) party lose its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years.